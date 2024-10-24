AGL 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.91%)
CNERGY 3.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
DFML 45.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
DGKC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.62%)
FCCL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.2%)
FFBL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (7.38%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.41%)
HUBC 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.36%)
HUMNL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.51%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
OGDC 175.64 Increased By ▲ 6.65 (3.94%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PPL 133.85 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (2.18%)
PRL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.01%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SEARL 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.17%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.57%)
TOMCL 36.28 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.53%)
TPLP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.41%)
TRG 48.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (7.62%)
UNITY 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 9,544 Increased By 197 (2.11%)
BR30 28,717 Increased By 604.7 (2.15%)
KSE100 88,771 Increased By 1576.1 (1.81%)
KSE30 27,969 Increased By 571.7 (2.09%)
Euro zone bond yields dip before PMIs

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2024 12:43pm

LONDON: Euro zone government bond yields edged lower on Thursday as investors awaited business activity data that could confirm the region’s sluggish growth and potentially justify a pick-up in the pace of European Central Bank rate cuts.

Traders are fully pricing a 25 basis point (bp) rate cut from the ECB in December, and around a 40% chance of a larger 50 bp move.

Purchasing managers’ index data from Germany, France and the euro area will be released throughout the morning and worse-than-forecast data could add weight to policymakers who favour an acceleration in easing after three quarter-point rate cuts since June.

Euro zone government bond yields edge up, await economic data

Germany’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, was down 1.5 bps at 2.296%. It rose to 2.334% on Tuesday, its highest since Sept. 3.

The two-year yield, which is more sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, fell 2 bps to 2.114%.

Italy’s 10-year yield, the benchmark for the more indebted countries in the euro zone’s periphery, fell 2.5 bps to 3.503%, pushing the spread between Italy and Germany’s 10-year yields to 119.5 bps.

