Stable meteorological conditions may exacerbate rising smog levels: PMD

Published 24 Oct, 2024

LAHORE: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has feared that Pakistan can face an alarming increase in smog levels across its major cities, exacerbated by recent stable meteorological conditions.

It said a combination of industrial pollution, vehicular emissions, and conducive weather patterns may lead to an increase in air pollution, posing threats to public health and the environment in the coming days.

Smog is the combination of smoke and fog and is developed from November to mid-December. It may be noted that stable weather conditions, particularly during the autumn and winter months, will be contributing to the accumulation of harmful pollutants in the atmosphere. Limited wind movement, lower temperatures, and humidity can prevent pollutants from dispersing and causing thick layers of smog to linger over cities like Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Faisalabad.

So far as the impacts are concerned, the rise in smog levels may trigger increase in respiratory illnesses, asthma cases, and other pollution-related health problems. Vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing health conditions are at heightened risk. Poor air quality can cause reduced visibility on roads, leading to a surge in traffic accidents. Outdoor activities can also be disrupted.

