AGL 38.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
AIRLINK 137.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
BOP 5.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.68%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.24%)
DFML 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.11%)
DGKC 86.01 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (3.25%)
FCCL 30.90 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.08%)
FFBL 59.11 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (2.62%)
FFL 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.86%)
HUBC 109.30 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.29%)
HUMNL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 4.72 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.85%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.13%)
MLCF 38.96 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.08%)
NBP 67.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
OGDC 171.90 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (1.72%)
PAEL 25.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 134.62 Increased By ▲ 3.62 (2.76%)
PRL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.69%)
PTC 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.44%)
SEARL 67.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (4.59%)
TELE 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.43%)
TOMCL 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.58%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TREET 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.14%)
TRG 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
UNITY 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,434 Increased By 86.5 (0.93%)
BR30 28,571 Increased By 458.2 (1.63%)
KSE100 88,045 Increased By 850.3 (0.98%)
KSE30 27,649 Increased By 251.6 (0.92%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-24

PPP to participate in APHC programme on 27th: CM

APP Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:49am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday assured All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) that Pakistan People’s Party always been the voice of the people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and it will participate in programme being organized by the Conference in Karachi on October 27.

He said this while meeting with a delegation of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) led by Convenor Ghulam Mohammad Safi. The delegation members included Advocate Parvaiz Ahmed, Hameed Lone, Syed Aijaz Shah and Majeed Shaikh. Provincial Ministers Saeed Ghani and Zia Lanjar were also present at the meeting.

The delegation convenor said that the Indian government deployed their forces in Kashmir on October 27, 1947, and began occupying the region. He also shared that the APHC plans to organise a programme on October 27 in the city and extended an invitation to the PPP to attend the programme.

The Hurriyat delegation informed the CM that they would also invite other political parties to demonstrate unity on the Kashmir issue. At this, the CM said that his party and leadership have always supported the Kashmir issue.

He said it was Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto who took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations, resulting in resolutions for the solution of the issue. Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto obtained the status of Observer to the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in the OIC.

Shah said that President Asif Zardari always kept the Kashmir issue alive and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continues to be the voice for the people of Kashmir.

PPP IIOJK APHC CM Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah APHC programme

Comments

200 characters

PPP to participate in APHC programme on 27th: CM

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

NA informed: Final auction for PIA on 30th

MoF unwilling to legalise revenue-based load shedding

Disco applicable rates: Govt set to provide power to SEZs

Aurangzeb for social protection in IMF loans

MoFA, SIFC finalizing agenda for PM’s visit to Qatar

COLABS announces raising $2mn in pre-Series A funding

Read more stories