Improvement in PIC: CM wants administrative measures on war footing

Recorder Report Published 24 Oct, 2024 07:13am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has directed the authorities concerned to take administrative measures on war footing for improvement in PIC.

During her visit to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore, when a patient saw Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif in the air ambulance patient ward, who was shifted from Bahawalpur to Lahore saluted and offered a lot of prayers for her.

The CM also inquired after the patient Amjad Ali and prayed for his complete recovery of health who was shifted to PIC by Air Ambulance from Bahawalpur.

Heart patient Amjad Ali saluted Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on the launch of Air Ambulance Service and appreciated the Air Ambulance Service. She also directed the authorities for the completion of PIC-2 at the earliest to reduce rush of patients in PIC.

The CM said, "Immediately appoint Administrative Head in PIC-2, because people cannot be left at the mercy of mafias.” She also directed the relevant authorities to provide best modern machinery and lab in PIC-2.

She had a detailed inspection of the emergency ward, and observed the arrival of patients in the triage area and the system of initiation of treatment.

The CM interacted with the patients and the doctors, and directed the relevant authorities to immediately resolve their issues. She stopped by the emergency ward after seeing an elderly husband and wife, and interacted with the elderly patient Ghulam Fareed. She expressed displeasure for not providing an emergency wheelchair immediately to the elderly patient.

Later, she visited the elderly patient Khushi Muhammad in the ward and witnessed the treatment herself.

Earlier, Executive Director PIC gave a detailed briefing to Chief Minister on revamping plan and other issues of the hospital.

The Chief Minister directed the hospital management to take strict action against the corrupt elements that are causing trouble for the people.

