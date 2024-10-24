Aug-Sep: number of cellular subscribers rises to 193.346m

ISLAMABAD: The number of cellular subscribers increased from 193.098 million by end-August to 193.346 million by end-September 2024, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) data revealed.

The regulator’s data revealed that the number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan also increased from 137.920 million by end-August to 138.731 million by end- September 2024.

Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 56.72 percent by end-August 2024 to 56.96 percent while cellular teledensity - the number of connections for every hundred individuals in the country, remained the same at 79 percent by end-September.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 2.718 million by end-August to 2.443 million by end-September. Jazz 4G users increased from 48.843 million by end-August to 49.418 million by end-September.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 1.932 million by end-August to 1.912 million while the number of 4G users increased from 37.627 million by end-August to 37.869 million by end-September 2024.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 1.519 million by end-August to 1.481 million by end-September while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 25.189 million by end-August to 25.399 million by end-September 2024.

Ufone 3G users stood at 2.143 million by end-September compared to 2.167 million by end-August. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 16.243 million by end-August to 16.368 million by end-September.

The PTA received 17,324 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators and cellular operators in September 2024, out of which, 17151 (99 percent) were resolved.

Official data revealed that the complaints were received against various telecom operators, including cellular mobile operators (CMOs), Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), long-distance international (LDI) operators, wireless local loop (WLL) operators, and internet service providers (ISPs), during September.

Cellular mobile subscribers constituted a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base. Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by September stood at 16726, out of which, 16571 (99.1 percent) were addressed.

According to the PTA data, 6,506 complaints were received against Jazz, out of which, 6,487 (99.7 percent) were resolved. Further, 3,778 complaints against Telenor were received, out of which, 3,705 (98.1 percent) were resolved.

Likewise, 4,365 complaints were received against Zong, out of which, 4,331 (99.2 percent) were addressed. A total of 2,051 complaints were received against Ufone, out of which 2,024 (98.7 percent) were resolved.

The PTA also received 154 complaints against basic telephony, out of which, 145 were addressed during August with a resolution rate of 94.2 percent.

Furthermore, 433 complaints were received against ISPs, of which, 424 (97.9 percent) were addressed.

