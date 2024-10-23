AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.52%)
DFML 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
DGKC 83.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.48%)
FCCL 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
FFBL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.23%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 106.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.18%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.84%)
KOSM 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.04%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
NBP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.35%)
OGDC 168.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.19%)
PAEL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-12.39%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.5%)
PRL 23.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SEARL 64.75 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (5.32%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.11%)
TOMCL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
TRG 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.25%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,347 Increased By 123.7 (1.34%)
BR30 28,113 Increased By 346.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 87,195 Increased By 728 (0.84%)
KSE30 27,397 Increased By 234 (0.86%)
Oct 23, 2024
Indian blue-chips succumb to selling pressure for third straight day

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian equity benchmarks slipped for a third straight session on Wednesday, as dull corporate earnings and sustained foreign selling overpowered early gains and a rise in shares of non-bank lender Bajaj Finance.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed down 0.15% to 24,435.5 points as of 3:30 p.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex inched down 0.17% to 80,082 points.

The indexes had logged their worst session in three weeks on Tuesday as foreign selling, which is set to hit a record monthly high, continued for the 17th straight day. The benchmark Nifty has shed about 7% since touching an all-time high on Sept. 27.

Goldman Sachs has downgraded Indian equities to “neutral” from “overweight”, citing slowing economic growth weighing on corporate earnings.

Earlier in the day, India’s benchmark indexes gained as much as 0.4%, with Bajaj Finance rising after its management indicated credit costs had peaked, and as information technology stocks also rose.

Still, “bears eventually took over the steering wheel”, Aishvarya Dadheech, CIO of Fident Asset Management, said.

Indian shares dip as dull earnings, profit-booking outweigh HDFC Bank’s boost

“We expect these fluctuations to continue until there is any meaningful slowdown in foreign outflows or an improvement in quarterly earnings.”

Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company ended 3.7% lower after its quarterly earnings missed expectations.

Refiner Chennai Petroleum slumped 11% after reporting a second-quarter loss.

On the flip side, payments firm Paytm jumped 8.5% after getting approval to onboard new unified payment interface users.

The more domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps rose 1.3% and 0.6%, respectively, recouping some of the previous session’s sharp losses.

A post-results jump in IT firms Coforge and Persistent Systems lifted the heavyweight IT index by 2.4%, its best day since mid-August.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

