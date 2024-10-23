AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 137.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.57%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.38%)
DCL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.52%)
DFML 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
DGKC 83.30 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (3.48%)
FCCL 30.27 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.44%)
FFBL 57.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (3.23%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.55%)
HUBC 106.85 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.18%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (8.84%)
KOSM 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.04%)
MLCF 38.93 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.5%)
NBP 67.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-2.35%)
OGDC 168.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (1.19%)
PAEL 25.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-12.39%)
PPL 131.00 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.5%)
PRL 23.76 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SEARL 64.75 Increased By ▲ 3.27 (5.32%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.11%)
TOMCL 36.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TPLP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.45%)
TRG 45.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.8%)
UNITY 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.25%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,347 Increased By 123.7 (1.34%)
BR30 28,113 Increased By 346.6 (1.25%)
KSE100 87,195 Increased By 728 (0.84%)
KSE30 27,397 Increased By 234 (0.86%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistani venture Sarmayacar says Green Climate Fund pledges $15 million

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:00pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

KARACHI: The Green Climate Fund (GCF) has committed $15 million to Pakistani venture capital firm Sarmayacar, the venture fund said on Wednesday, so it can help startups tackle the impact of climate change in the country that has been at the forefront of extreme weather.

Flooding in Pakistan, which scientists said was aggravated by global warming, affected at least 33 million people and killed more than 1,700 from the beginning of the monsoon season in mid-June 2022 until mid-November that year.

At the same time, the country’s challenging macroeconomic and political situation means cash to address the problem is in short supply.

In particular, venture capital funding fell to $16 million during the first nine months of 2024, a 57% year-on-year drop from the $37 million recorded in the same period the previous year, according to data compiled by Data Darbar.

IMF, ADB offer climate funding support: SBP governor

Set up more than a decade ago, the GCF is part of U.N. efforts to help the world’s poorer countries adapt to climate change.

The deployment of the $15 million hinges on Sarmayacar raising an extra $10 million, CEO and Founder Rabeel Warraich said, adding he expected the fund will be able to begin funding action by the first quarter of next year.

He said the GCF funding would have “an anchoring role” in the new fund that Sarmayacar has set up, which he said could have a maximum of $40 million in funding.

Its capital is earmarked for startups in areas including energy, electric mobility, water treatment, recycling, sustainable agriculture, and carbon accounting, Warraich said, and is investigating startups to invest in.

The GCF’s website said it had allocated $282.7 million in total to Pakistan across 10 projects.

The GCF was not immediately available for comment on the latest pledge.

The International Monetary Fund, which last month agreed a bailout for Pakistan, has also agreed to hold talks with the country on financing under the Fund’s Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST) to generate financing for projects related to climate change.

Pakistan Startups startup Sarmayacar Pakistani startups Green Climate Fund financial startups GCF

Comments

200 characters

Pakistani venture Sarmayacar says Green Climate Fund pledges $15 million

KSE-100 hits record high, surges past 87,000 amid energy sector rally

Pakistan to explore international capital markets in due course, says Aurangzeb

President Zardari appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as next CJP

Majority expect up to 200bps reduction in key policy rate in upcoming MPC meeting, AHL survey finds

Rupee stable against US dollar

OGDCL finds new gas reserves in Sindh

Bushra Bibi granted bail in state gifts case, says PTI

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

MCB Bank posts Rs18.1bn profit in 3Q2024, down 8% YoY

Read more stories