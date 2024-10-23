AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Mehidy, Jaker keep Bangladesh alive against South Africa

AFP Published 23 Oct, 2024 04:31pm

MIRPUR: Half-centuries by Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Jaker Ali helped Bangladesh into an 81-run lead over South Africa before bad light brought an early finish to day three of the first Test on Wednesday.

The hosts were 283-7 in Mirpur when the umpires called stumps about an hour before the scheduled finish, with Mehidy on 87 and Nayeem Hasan on 16.

Bangladesh spin bowling coach Mushtaq Ahmed said he believed his side could still snatch its first ever Test win against the visitors.

“We have to bat as long as we can, score consistently, and get whatever lead we can,” he said.

“When we can start believing, we can come back and we fight,” he added. “When you don’t give up, the opposition also respects you.”

Bangladesh battle at 101-3 as South Africa threaten innings defeat

South Africa only bowled five overs in the last session and fewer than 58 overs were played through the day after a rain interruption cut the second session short.

Mehidy and debutant Jaker added 138 runs for the seventh wicket to save Bangladesh from an innings defeat after they resumed at 101-3, chasing down South Africa’s 202-run first-innings lead.

Jaker was eventually trapped lbw by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj for 58.

“Obviously Bangladesh has done really well today. Conditions got a little bit better, if I’m honest, with a slightly used ball,” Maharaj said.

“But I think we’re still ahead,” he added. “Bangladesh have a lead and we’ve got three wickets more to go. We can restrict them as much as possible, but I still feel we’ll be in the bouncing seat.

In the morning, South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada took advantage of overcast conditions to take two wickets in three balls during the fifth over.

Mahmudul Hasan Joy departed after making 40 when his attempted drive found a thick edge to first slip, where David Bedingham took the catch.

Rabada’s fourth wicket of the innings came two balls later as he sent Mushfiqur Rahim’s middle stump cartwheeling out of the ground with a full delivery that nipped back. The right-hander made 33.

Wicketkeeper Litton Das followed for just seven as he edged a sharply turning delivery from Maharaj to wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne and the dismissal was confirmed as caught on review, after an initial shout for lbw.

South Africa scored 308 in their first innings, powered by Verreynne’s second Test century, in reply to Bangladesh’s 106 all out on the first day.

Bangladesh have never won a Test against South Africa.

The second and final match of the series begins on October 29 in Chattogram.

