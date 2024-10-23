AGL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
AIRLINK 137.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.09%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.06%)
DCL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.97%)
DFML 45.91 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.64%)
DGKC 82.83 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (2.89%)
FCCL 30.11 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.9%)
FFBL 57.40 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (2.87%)
FFL 9.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 106.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.04%)
HUMNL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.78%)
KEL 4.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.98%)
KOSM 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.31%)
MLCF 38.74 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2%)
NBP 68.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.78%)
OGDC 169.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (1.2%)
PAEL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-11.95%)
PPL 131.25 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.69%)
PRL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 15.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
SEARL 64.44 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (4.81%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.82%)
TOMCL 36.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.91%)
TRG 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
UNITY 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.9%)
WTL 1.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.57%)
BR100 9,333 Increased By 109.3 (1.19%)
BR30 28,115 Increased By 349.2 (1.26%)
KSE100 87,074 Increased By 607.3 (0.7%)
KSE30 27,333 Increased By 170.1 (0.63%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Vladimir Putin, Xi discuss payment issues at bilateral talks, RIA cites Kremlin aide

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 01:15pm

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the issue of financial settlement problems during bilateral talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the RIA news agency cited Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov as saying on Wednesday.

Putin hosted a dinner on Tuesday for heads of states who had arrived in the Russian city of Kazan for a meeting of the BRICS countries and had one-on-one conversations with a number of them.

India’s Modi to meet China’s Xi in Russia: foreign ministry

Russia wants the BRICS countries to find alternative international payment solutions, hoping it can help resolve increasing problems in settling trade payments, even with friendly countries such as China, where local banks fear they could be hit by secondary sanctions by the United States.

China Vladimir Putin Xi Jinping BRICS BRICS summit Yuri Ushakov

Comments

200 characters

Vladimir Putin, Xi discuss payment issues at bilateral talks, RIA cites Kremlin aide

President Zardari appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as next CJP

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

IMF projects 3.2pc growth

OGDCL finds new gas reserves in Sindh

New record: gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Israel says killed Nasrallah’s apparent successor in Beirut strike

Antony Blinken urges Israel to use opportunity to end war in Gaza

Power generation in Pakistan falls in September amid rising costs, shift to renewables

Read more stories