NAIROBI: The Kenyan shilling was unmoved against the dollar on Wednesday, as exporters converted dollars to the local currency to process payrolls, one trader said.

The shilling traded at 128.50/129.50 the dollar at 0720 GMT, LSEG data showed, the same as Tuesday’s closing rate.

Kenyan shilling broadly steady in balanced market

“I foresee a very steady currency as we head into the end of the month,” the trader said.