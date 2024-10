QUETTA: On the instructions of Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal, the party’s senator Qasim Roonjho resigned from his seat on Tuesday.

Roonjho submitted his resignation to the secretary Senate. The senator was also BNP-Mengal’s parliamentary leader in the House.

The BNP chief had demanded resignations from both party senators Roonjho and Senator Naseema Ihsan for voting for the 26th constitutional amendments in the Senate on Sunday against the party lines.