AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-23

SHC hears Red Line bus project tree- cutting case

NNI Published 23 Oct, 2024 07:39am

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) was informed on Tuesday that the trees cut for the Red Line bus project in Karachi will be compensated with plantation of over 16,000 trees.

The contractor’s lawyer told the high court today in the hearing of a petition against tree-cutting that 1564 trees were cut from Malir Halt to Mosmiat, adding that 75% of these trees were Cono carpus.

“We have to plant over 16,000 trees as replacement. We will plant Gulmohar (Royal Poinciana), Sukhchain (Indian Beech) and Neem trees,” lawyer informed the court.

“Which tree is the Sukhchain, if it is used to be planted in Karachi, the city has nor Sukh neither Chain,” Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput said.

“Neem, Bargad (Banyan) and Peepal are local trees,” the bench observed. “Instead of cutting the trees, why not the transfer clause was added in the project’s contract,” Justice Rajput questioned.

Secretary Transport informed the court that 2,000 trees are being prepared in nursery that will be planted after completion of the Red Line bus project corridor.

The bench also remarked that parrots have been vanished from Karachi, this will happen when the ecosystem will be destroyed.

The court granted one week’s time for a report about the trees which are beneficial to the local climate. The bench also summoned the forest department authorities and adjourned the case hearing until October 29.

Cutting of trees amid extreme weather events has been seen as a step that will further aggravate the climate woes of the city including prolonged heatwaves and extreme temperatures.

Karachi SHC Sindh High Court Tree plantation Red Line bus cutting tree case

Comments

200 characters

SHC hears Red Line bus project tree- cutting case

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

Centre, AJK fail to finalise power tariff, WUC rate

Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Nepra approves generation tariff for KE

IMF briefed about array of reforms

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP told there are no immediate competition concerns

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

Sindh asks Centre to increase supply of natural gas

Read more stories