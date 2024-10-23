Experts concerned at growing vitamin-D deficiency in population

KARACHI: The growing incidence of osteoporosis and weak bones in Pakistan is primarily due to widespread Vitamin D deficiency, a diet lacking essential nutrients like calcium, inadequate sun exposure and a sedentary lifestyle, leading orthopaedic surgeons, rheumatologists and endocrinologists revealed at an international conference on Tuesday.

Speaking at the first International Osteoporosis and Bone Health Conference titled “Redefining Osteoporosis: From Prevention to Treatment,” experts lamented that even young men and women are increasingly presenting with complaints of bone aches, lethargy, recurrent fractures and joint pain— all due to severe Vitamin D deficiency and an unhealthy, nutrient-deficient diet.

“Vitamin D deficiency has become the most prevalent medical condition in Pakistan, directly contributing to calcium deficiency and subsequently, osteoporosis. Unhealthy dietary habits and lack of sun exposure are the leading causes,” said Prof Michael F Holick from Oxford University.

He, along with his fellow international speaker Prof Kassim Javaid, emphasised the importance of taking Vitamin D supplements under a physician’s supervision to counter this deficiency and prevent the rising number of bone fractures among Pakistanis at early ages.

The conference, organised by the Vitamin D Academy in collaboration with PharmEvo, also featured leading Pakistani experts, including Prof Shahid Noor, Prof Amin Chinoy, Dr Saleha Ishaq and others. They echoed the need for public awareness about the importance of maintaining adequate Vitamin D and calcium levels for strong bones.

Renowned orthopaedic surgeon Prof Shahid Noor stressed that bone mineral growth peaks during the first three decades of life and those who avoid exercise, sun exposure and a healthy diet are at greater risk of developing osteoporosis and experiencing frequent fractures later

in life.

“If this trend of physical inactivity and poor diet continues, we will see a significant rise in both the rich and poor suffering from painful fractures and facing physical disabilities,” he warned.

“To combat osteoporosis effectively, it’s essential to integrate bone health education into school curricula so that children learn the importance of nutrition and exercise from a young age,” Prof. Shahid Noor suggested. “If we can instil these habits early, we can significantly reduce the burden of osteoporosis in the future.”

Dr Saleha Ishaq highlighted that cultural habits such as keeping most of the skin covered, coupled with indoor lifestyles, contribute to widespread Vitamin D deficiency among Pakistanis. “Even though we live in a region with ample sunlight, most people don’t get the necessary exposure to the sun, which is critical for Vitamin D synthesis. As a result, many individuals need to rely on supplements, but this should be done under a physician’s guidance to ensure safety and effectiveness,” she said.

The experts underscored that the majority of the population in Pakistan, especially women, are Vitamin D deficient, which compromises their bone health and leaves them vulnerable to conditions like osteoporosis.

According to Prof Khalid Jamil, the key to preventing osteoporosis lies in regular physical exertion, exercise, and ensuring a balanced intake of essential vitamins and minerals such as Vitamin D and calcium.

“Sitting idle and spending excessive time on electronic gadgets is harming our younger generation. We need to promote physical activity and healthy lifestyle habits to maintain bone health and prevent future complications,” he urged.

The conference also raised concerns about the increasing trend of osteoporosis in younger populations. “We are now seeing even young men and women with bone-related complaints, which is alarming. This can be attributed to their acute Vitamin D deficiency, poor diet, and sedentary lifestyles,” said Dr Yasir Mustafa Khan, emphasising the need for interventions at an earlier stage to prevent long-term damage.

The speakers called for a nationwide awareness campaign to educate the public about the importance of a healthy lifestyle, rich in Vitamin D and calcium, combined with physical activity to ensure strong bones and prevent fractures.

They emphasised that osteoporosis is a preventable disease, and early prevention can save individuals from a lifetime of pain and disability.

They concluded that addressing the growing incidence of osteoporosis in Pakistan requires a multifaceted approach, including improving dietary habits, increasing physical activity, and ensuring adequate sun exposure. With over 73% of the population deficient in Vitamin D, immediate action is needed to prevent further deterioration of public bone health.

