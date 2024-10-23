AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-23

Met Office issues alert about smog

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2024 07:43am

KARACHI: The Met Office has issued an alert about smog, saying that atmospheric pollutants may trigger health issues in the country’s major cities during November and December.

“Pakistan can face an alarming increase in smog levels across its major cities, exacerbated by recent stable meteorological conditions,” the Met said in its advisory on Tuesday.

It said that the combination of industrial toxins, vehicular emissions and conducive weather patterns may lead to a rise in air pollution, threatening the public health and the environment in days ahead. “Stable weather conditions, particularly during the autumn and winter months, will be contributing to the accumulation of harmful pollutants in the atmosphere,” it added.

Limited wind movement, lower temperatures, and humidity may produce thick layers of smog enveloping cities such as Lahore, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib and Faisalabad, it warned.

The Met added that rising smog levels may trigger increase in respiratory illnesses, asthma cases, and other pollution-related health problems. Vulnerable populations, including children, the elderly, and people with pre-existing health conditions, are at heightened risk.

Poor air quality can cause reduced visibility on roads, leading to a surge in traffic accidents. Outdoor activities can also be disrupted, it said.

