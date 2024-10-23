AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-23

Use of tech can benefit farmers, enhance food security: experts

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2024 07:50am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s crop yields can be elevated to global averages through product innovation and the integration of technology into farming practices.

These insights were shared during a webinar titled “Transforming Agriculture for a Food-Secure Pakistan” held to commemorate Global Fertiliser Day.

The webinar was moderated by Zarrar Khuhro, a renowned talk show anchor, and featured Dr Zaheer Ahmed Zahir, Director of Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Atif Mohammad Ali, and Jawwad Hasan as subject matter experts.

Atif Mohammad Ali highlighted the importance of educating farmers on modern techniques and promoting the balanced use of fertilizers to tackle the challenge of low yields. Engro Fertilisers, as pioneers in driving innovation for the sector, has introduced specialty fertilizers which meet the nutrient needs of local soils beyond just nitrogen.

He also mentioned that Engro recently launched UgAi, Pakistan’s first integrated agri e-commerce platform, which allows farmers to directly purchase fertilizers from the company.

The platform also offers advanced drone technology and satellite imagery, enabling farmers to make data-driven crop decisions.

Zarrar Khuhro noted that while the agricultural sector contributes 24% to Pakistan’s GDP and employs 40% of the workforce, it still has significant untapped potential.

The sector faces multiple challenges, including climate change, soil health issues, limited access to capital, and reliance on traditional farming methods.

Dr Zahir emphasized that food security goes beyond affordability and accessibility to also include the quality and nutrition aspects.

This can only be achieved with the use of high-quality inputs. He urged policymakers and stakeholders to prioritize access to quality inputs.

Jawwad Hasan outlined that the challenges facing Pakistan’s agriculture sector present an opportunity for stakeholders to collaborate and leverage technology for actionable insights.

While there can be resistance among farmers when adopting new technologies, he noted that larger farmers are increasingly recognizing the benefits and are more open to changing their practices.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Farmers tech food security modern farming techniques crops farming sector Pakistan’s crop yields crop yields

Comments

200 characters

Use of tech can benefit farmers, enhance food security: experts

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

Centre, AJK fail to finalise power tariff, WUC rate

Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Nepra approves generation tariff for KE

IMF briefed about array of reforms

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP told there are no immediate competition concerns

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

Sindh asks Centre to increase supply of natural gas

Read more stories