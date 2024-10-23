AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Markets Print 2024-10-23

Aluminium rallies on record high raw material prices

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 07:55am

LONDON: Aluminium prices rose on Tuesday as the cost of raw material alumina set a record high, increasing production costs.

Three-month aluminium on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1.6% at $2,637.5 a metric ton by 1604 GMT.

The rally was supported by a surge in the price of alumina, or aluminium oxide, a form of refined ores used for making primary aluminium.

The most traded front-month alumina contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (ShFE) hit a record high of 5,003 yuan on Tuesday before closing 2.9% up at 4,933 yuan. It has gained 18% since the beginning of October.

The rally prompted ShFE to widen the trading band to 9% from 8% on Tuesday, the second change in the past two weeks.

Alumina supply tightened with a shortage of bauxite owing to disruptions in Australia and Guinea. Bauxite is the raw ore that can be refined into alumina.

“Alumina went crazy, but even then the margin of aluminium smelting is still too big. This rally simply means a narrowing of already very fat margins,” a second trader said.

Zinc, meanwhile, was up 2% at $3,138 a ton. The LME cash zinc premium over the three-month price rose to $15.74 a ton, in a structure known as backwardation.

Zinc, mainly used for preventing steel corrosion, is the only base metal in backwardation, which is typically a sign of tight near-term supply. Copper prices rose 0.3% to $9,584.5 after inventory in warehouses monitored by the LME dropped to a 77-day low of 280,100 tons.

China said its refined copper output in September remained stable at 1.14 million tons. In other metals, nickel fell 1.7% to $16,420 a ton, lead was 0.7% up at $2,071.50 and tin edged down by 0.3% to $30,930.

