Spot rate increased by Rs200 to Rs17,800 per maund

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. He said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs17,000 to Rs17,600 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs8000 to Rs8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs7,200 to Rs8,500 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs17,300 to Rs17,500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs7,600 to Rs8,800 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs18,800 to Rs19,000 per maund.

600 bales of Deherki were sold at Rs18,000 per maund, 2600 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs17,350 to Rs17,700 per maund, 1600 bales of Saleh Pat, 800 bales of Rohri, 600 bales of Tando Adam, 600 bales of Sanghar were sold at RS17,200 to Rs17,500 per maund, 800 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs17,350 to Rs17,500 per maund, 6200 bales of MianWali, 2400 bales of Fort Abbas, were sold in between Rs18,000 to Rs18,100 per maund, 2400 bales of Yazman Mandi were sold in between Rs17,900 to Rs18,000 per maund, 2200 bales of Sadiqabad were sold in between Rs17,900 to Rs18,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Shujabad were sold in between Rs17,800 to Rs18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Faqeer Wali, 200 bales of Feroza were sold in between Rs17,900 to Rs18,000 per maund. 400 bales of Lodhran were sold in between Rs17,900 to Rs18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs17,800 to Rs17,900 per maund, 400 bales of Haroonabad, 400 bales of Burewala, 400 bales of Chichawatni, 200 bales of Jahanian were sold at Rs17,800 per maund and 400 bales of Tounsa Shareef were sold at Rs17,300 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs200 per maund and closed it at Rs17,800 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per Kg.

