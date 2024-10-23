AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-23

IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025

AFP Published 23 Oct, 2024 07:54am

WASHINGTON: Global growth is expected to ease slightly to 3.2 percent this year and remain at that level in 2025, the IMF announced Tuesday, while warning that the stable figures masked “important” regional and sectoral shifts.

In its new World Economic Outlook (WEO) report, the International Monetary Fund also estimates that global inflation will continue to ease, hitting 5.8 percent this year, before falling to 4.3 percent in 2025.

The division is stark between advanced economies, where the IMF expects the inflation rate to fall to two percent next year, and emerging market and developing economies, where it expects inflation in 2025 to ease to 5.9 percent.

“The battle against inflation is almost won,” IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas told reporters Tuesday. “The decline in inflation without a global recession is a major achievement.”

The Fund’s WEO report noted that global growth is expected to trend to a lackluster 3.1 percent by 2029, and warned of growing risks to that metric. Beneath the relatively calm outlook for growth through 2025, “the picture is far from monolithic,” the Fund said, warning of “important sectoral and regional shifts” taking place over the past six months.

The WEO’s publication comes a day after the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings got underway in Washington, bringing together finance ministers and central bankers from around the world for meetings on the health of the global economy.

The report finds that the United States has remained an engine of global growth — in sharp contrast with the euro area, where expansion remains slow.

The world’s largest economy is now expected to grow by 2.8 percent this year, down ever-so-slightly from the 2.9 percent seen in 2023, but still a shade better than the Fund’s previous estimate in July. It is then expected to ease somewhat to 2.2 percent in 2025 — up 0.3 percentage points from July — as fiscal policy is “gradually tightened and a cooling labor market slows consumption,” the IMF said.

World Bank IMF global economy global economic growth World Economic Outlook IMF and Pakistan Global GDP growth

Comments

200 characters

IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 2025

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

Centre, AJK fail to finalise power tariff, WUC rate

Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Nepra approves generation tariff for KE

IMF briefed about array of reforms

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP told there are no immediate competition concerns

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

Sindh asks Centre to increase supply of natural gas

Read more stories