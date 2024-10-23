Karachi: CM inaugurates infrastructure, energy projects

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah inaugurated major infrastructure and energy projects worth approximately Rs6 billion across in the megacity on Tuesday.

He inaugurated two road projects, two solarisation projects, and a football ground at Manzoor Colony, the constituencies of MNA Asad Alam Niazi, Saeed Ghani, and Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed.

He inaugurated three road projects in districts of West and Central. The reconstruction of Mirza Adam Road, a 1.6km dual carriageway, was completed for Rs 901 million. It connects Sher Shah Chowk to Mirza Adam Khan Road. The project includes drainage system.

The Cafe Piyala Road, a 4.05km dual carriageway linking Sakhi Hassan to Rashid Minhas Road, was constructed for Rs 9.753 million. This route provides easier access to important healthcare facilities.

Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan Road, another significant project, now offers a 6.1km main dual track and a 4.35km dual service track, constructed for Rs 3,367.735 million. This road will ease traffic flow through North Nazimabad and North Karachi, providing a vital alternative to Shahrah-e-Sher Shah Suri.

In a move towards sustainable energy, the CM inaugurated solar energy projects at Dow University Hospital, Ojha Campus, and Central Jail Karachi. Dow University Hospital has been provided with 2.32MW of solar power that is expected to generate significant savings over the next 25 years. Twelve key hospital buildings, including the OT ward and digital library, have been equipped with solar panels.

Similarly, Central Jail Karachi now benefits from a 614.8KW solar energy system, with surplus energy being sent to the KE Grid under net metering regulations. The project, costing Rs 216 million, will pay for itself within three years and is expected to generate annual savings of Rs 64.26 million.

One of the key projects inaugurated was the newly rehabilitated Shaheen Football Ground and Park in Manzoor Colony, district East. The project, which cost Rs 213 million, was part of the CLICK schemes for the financial year 2022-23. Spread over 5.5 acres, the football ground features seating for 400 spectators, a clubhouse with modern amenities, and a fully lit playing area. The adjoining family park, covering 2.04 acres, includes walkways, a children’s play area, and upgraded facilities for visitors. A newly constructed road and rehabilitated boundary wall complete the project.

During the inauguration at Manzoor Colony, the Football ground event turned into a public meeting, which the chief minister addressed. He announced that a 400MW solar power project in Karachi is in an advanced stage.

He said that his government would not rely on NTDC for the evacuation of solar power from the Solar Park being established at Manjhad, and would instead lay a provincial transmission line. Additionally, 50 government buildings were provided with solar energy in the first phase of solarisation, and in the second phase, Dow University Hospital, Ojha, and Central Jail Karachi have been solarized today. “Both projects are expected to recover their investment cost within two years,” he said and added that the government has also initiated a project to provide home solar systems to 200,000 households and is working on a 400MW solar power system at Keejhar Lake.

The chief minister said that Thar Coal-fired projects are producing the cheapest power in the country. “A railway line from the Thar Coal field to the main line at Chore is being laid to facilitate the transportation of coal to other power projects in the country to produce inexpensive electricity,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024