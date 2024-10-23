AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Markets Print 2024-10-23

Wall Street pressured by higher yields, earnings

Reuters Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:22am

NEW YORK: US stock indexes slipped on Tuesday as rising Treasury yields impacted rate-sensitive sectors, while investors continued to evaluate earnings to assess the health of American companies.

GE Aerospace slumped 7.8% despite raising its profit forecast for 2024, as persistent supply constraints impacted its revenue. It pulled the broader Industrials index 1.2% lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 83.20 points, or 0.19%, to 42,848.40, the S&P 500 lost 16.77 points, or 0.29%, to 5,837.21 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 30.86 points, or 0.17%, to 18,509.14.

Further pressuring equities, US Treasury yields were trading at near three-month highs as investors repriced expectations for the Federal Reserve’s policy trajectory, while also looking ahead to the fiscal impact of US presidential election results.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year note rose as high as 4.222%, continuing a steady climb since early October after a bumper jobs report led investors to dial back expectations for the central bank to ease interest rates through the year.

Rate-sensitive megacap stocks slipped, with Apple falling 0.9% and Nvidia down 0.44%, weighing on the broader technology sector, which lost 0.2%.

Microsoft, however, jumped 1.9%, bucking broader sector weakness.

“During the earnings season, you often get this kind of choppiness, but there’s also increased uncertainty relative to the interest rate direction,” said Chuck Carlson, CEO at Horizon Investment Services.

“Investors are trying to calibrate exactly what they think might be happening on the interest rate front.”

Stocks continued to retreat from record highs, as investors were cautious following six consecutive weeks of advances for major indexes, waiting for more earnings to see if Wall Street’s rally could be sustained.

The next few weeks are likely to be volatile for equity markets, as investors scrutinize company earnings, fresh economic data and results of the US election, followed by a central bank meeting.

Traders are pricing in a 91% chance of a 25-basis-point interest-rate cut in November, according to CME’s FedWatch.

Among other earnings, Verizon lost 4.5% as the telecom giant missed estimates for third-quarter revenue.

3M slipped 0.5%, reversing its premarket gains, despite raising the low end of its full-year adjusted profit forecast.

Meanwhile, General Motors leapt 9.1% after the legacy carmaker’s third-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates, while Lockheed Martin dipped 5.2% after results.

Rate-sensitive homebuilding stocks slipped, with the PHLX Housing index dropping 2.7%, dragged down by a 6% fall in shares of PulteGroup despite the company beating profit and revenue estimates.

