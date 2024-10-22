AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
World

Bangladesh students decry surge in violence against women

AFP Published 22 Oct, 2024 09:10pm
Female students chant slogans during a protest to condemn violence against women in Dhaka on October 22, 2024. Photo: AFP
DHAKA: Crowds of Bangladeshi female students marched in Dhaka with burning torches late Tuesday, demanding the government stem a reported dramatic surge in violence against women.

Some amongst the chanting crowd said that they had hoped that the student-led revolution that toppled autocratic ex-leader Sheikh Hasina in August would help improve the situation for women.

“The recent uprising, which saw a huge participation from women, raised expectations that there would be no rapes, no harassment of women, and absolute security for them,” protester Israt Jahan Imu told AFP.

“But we don’t see any change, we are in the same situation as we were during the fascist regime”.

Bangladeshi students on guard as exiled PM urges show of strength

Women’s rights group Bangladesh Mohila Parishad said their organisation had recorded cases of violence against women increase by more than a quarter in September, compared to previous months.

The group collate data from 10 national newspapers, and corroborate it with their own information.

“Freedom! Freedom!” the women chanted, with dozens brandishing flames as they marched through Dhaka university campus.

“When we speak up, we are asked to be patient,” Imu said.

Transgender woman Joya Sikdar said she took part to show “solidarity”.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus was appointed the country’s “chief advisor” to lead the Muslim-majority nation of around 170 million people.

The 84-year-old microfinance pioneer is leading a temporary administration to tackle what he has called the “extremely tough” challenge of restoring democratic institutions.

“There should be no inequality among the citizens of Bangladesh,” said Rupashi Chakma, another protester.

“Violence against women across all regions of the country must end.”

