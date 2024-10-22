Quaid-e-Azam Trophy begins from October 26

Pakistan’s premier first-class tournament Quaid-e-Azam Trophy will begin from October 26 in various cities.

A total of 18 teams from the 16 regions will participate in the four-day tournament that will conclude on December 19.

The 18 teams are Abbottabad Region, AJK Region, Bahawalpur Region, Dera Murad Jamali Region, Faisalabad Region, FATA Region, Hyderabad Region, Islamabad Region, Karachi Region Blues, Karachi Region Whites, Lahore Region Whites, Lahore Region Blues, Larkana Region, Multan Region, Peshawar Region, Quetta Region, Rawalpindi Region and Sialkot Region.

The Karachi Region Whites will defend their title this year after the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side defeated Faisalabad Region in the final by 456 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in October last year.

“Quaid-e-Azam Trophy is the pinnacle of domestic cricket in Pakistan as it is not just a tournament but also an event that showcases the immense talent across the country and prepares them for the challenges of international cricket,” Director - Domestic Cricket Operations Abdullah Khurram Niazi said.

“As always, we will continue to provide the best possible platform for players to excel and show their capabilities on the biggest stage in domestic cricket as they will be rubbing their shoulders with the best players of the country,” he added.

The schedule of the tournament will be announced in due course.