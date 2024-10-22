AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IMF cuts forecasts for German economy this year and next

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2024 07:28pm

BERLIN: The German economy is expected to stagnate this year, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, cutting its forecast for Europe’s biggest economy, while growth is expected in all the other G7 countries.

The IMF had forecast 0.2% growth for Germany in its previous forecasts.

This downward revision follows a cut in the German government’s forecasts to a 0.2% contraction in 2024 from 0.3% growth previously expected.

Germany’s economy was already the weakest among its large euro zone peers and other G7 countries last year, with a 0.3% decline in gross domestic product.

For 2025, the IMF forecast Germany’s economy would grow by 0.8%, having previously projected growth of 1.3%

Meanwhile, the euro zone economy is expected to grow by 0.8% in 2024 and 1.2% in 2025.

Germany confirms economy shrank in Q2

Persistent weakness in manufacturing looks set to weigh on growth for countries such as Germany and Italy, the IMF said in its report.

Demand for German industrial goods has continued to weaken, the latest industrial orders data showed.

Whereas Italy is expected to benefit from the European Union’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan, Germany is experiencing strain from fiscal consolidation and a sharp decline in real estate prices, the IMF added.

Inflation in Germany is expected to fall to 2.4% this year from 6.0% last year, and decline to 2.0% in 2025.

IMF German economy German GDP

Comments

200 characters

IMF cuts forecasts for German economy this year and next

Special Parliamentary Committee to nominate next CJP today

Stay the course on reforms, IMF urges Pakistan

Pakistan’s accelerated access to capital markets: Alvarez & Marsal team outlines steps

‘No change for consumers’: generation tariff approved for KE power plants post-June 2023

26th Constitutional Amendment will prove to be a milestone for Pakistan’s stability: PM

Gulf bourses end lower on geopolitical tensions

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Oil prices rise on China stimulus amid Mideast ceasefire push

Going green: Lucky Cement completes 28.8MW wind power project

Israeli strike kills 13 including child near south Beirut hospital

Read more stories