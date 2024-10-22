Lebanon’s Hezbollah says there will be no negotiations during fighting

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Hezbollah said on Tuesday that there will be no negotiations while fighting continues, and that it held Israel responsible for the wellbeing of the group’s fighters who had been captured.

“Hezbollah takes the full and sole responsibility for targeting Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s house,” Mohammad Afif, the head of the group’ media office, told a press conference in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

Israel PM says Hezbollah tried to ‘assassinate’ him with drone

Israel said a drone was launched at Netanyahu’s holiday home on Saturday. Netanyahu was not there at the time. But he described it as an assassination attempt by “Iran’s proxy Hezbollah” and called it a “grave mistake”.