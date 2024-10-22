AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

India hopeful on Rishabh Pant’s fitness for second Test

AFP Published 22 Oct, 2024 05:15pm

PUNE: India remain hopeful that Rishabh Pant will be wicketkeeper in the second Test against New Zealand after injuring his knee in the opener, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said Tuesday.

Pant made a valiant 99 in the opening loss to the Kiwis, marking the visitors’ first Test victory in India since 1988.

But while keeping wickets, he hurt the same knee that was operated on after a serious car crash in December 2022 that sidelined him for more than a year.

His fitness remains in focus as the hosts look to level the three-match series in the Test starting Thursday in Pune.

New Zealand end 36-year wait by crushing India in first Test

“Rishabh’s pretty good,” ten Doeschate told reporters.

“He was having a little bit of discomfort at the end range of his movement with the knee. But fingers crossed he’ll be good to keep in this Test as well.”

Pant, 27, has made a remarkable comeback from the night his Mercedes rammed into a barrier, flipped and caught fire near New Delhi.

He was left with a damaged ligament in his right knee, a hurt wrist and ankle and abrasions to his back, and laboured through an intensive rehabilitation programme.

India were bowled out for 46 in the opening match before Pant helped lead the fightback in a 177-run partnership with Sarfaraz Khan, who hit 150 after coming in for Shubman Gill.

Sarfaraz’s first Test ton has left India weighing a problem of plenty, with Gill set to return in the second match and management backing senior batsman KL Rahul, who has struggled with patchy batting form.

“There’s certainly no concerns about KL,” said ten Doeschate.

“He’s batting nicely, he’s in a good mental space, but yeah, we’re certainly going to have to fit seven pieces into six spots for this Test and look at the pitch now and decide what’s going to be best for the team.”

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will miss the second match as he recovers from a groin injury back home.

New Zealand’s quicks made use of the seaming wicket in the first Test in Bengaluru, but the pitch in Pune is expected to be a turner conducive to spinners.

“One thing we can’t do is we can’t change the surface,” New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell said.

“So, for us, it’s reacting to what’s coming at us and adapting. As Kiwis, that’s what we pride ourselves on is we get stuck into the moment, we stay where our feet are and we be as present as possible.”

Rishabh Pant INDIA VS NEWZEALAND TEST

Comments

200 characters

India hopeful on Rishabh Pant’s fitness for second Test

Stay the course on reforms, IMF urges Pakistan

Pakistan’s accelerated access to capital markets: Alvarez & Marsal team outlines steps

26th Constitutional Amendment will prove to be a milestone for Pakistan’s stability: PM

Israeli strike kills 13 including child near south Beirut hospital

Rupee sees marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan stocks extend gains, KSE-100 surges over 650 points

Antony Blinken heads to Israel to revive Gaza ceasefire talks after Sinwar death

Oil prices rise on China stimulus amid Mideast ceasefire push

Going green: Lucky Cement completes 28.8MW wind power project

FY25Q1 FDI soars 48pc to $771m YoY

Read more stories