Indian doctors call off protest hunger strike over medic’s murder

Reuters Published 22 Oct, 2024 10:49am
Medics sit and chant slogans as they attend a protest condemning the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a government-run hospital, in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters
Medics sit and chant slogans as they attend a protest condemning the rape and murder of a trainee medic at a government-run hospital, in Kolkata, India. Photo: Reuters

KOLKATA: Junior doctors in India’s eastern city of Kolkata called off on Monday a 17-day-old hunger strike launched in protest against the rape and murder of a colleague, they said, in response to an appeal by the victim’s parents.

Protesters also met the chief minister of the opposition-led state, which has drawn scrutiny for its handling of sex crimes, to press their demand for better security and conditions at government hospitals, as well as justice for the woman.

A police volunteer was arrested for the crime, which sparked nationwide protests in August and September, after the woman’s body was found at the city’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on Aug. 9.

“They (the victim’s parents) expressed their worries about the fasting junior doctors’ health as well as the defunct health care services that must have affected hundreds of ordinary citizens,” said Dr Debasish Halder, a spokesman for the doctors.

Some strike participants suffered severe dehydration and had to be admitted to hospital.

The doctors said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee agreed to most of their demands when she met them on Monday.

“Our movement for justice and a healthy, secure healthcare system will continue,” Halder said, adding that the doctors would track progress on her assurances and orders for change.

Government hospitals across India lack basic amenities such as restrooms for doctors, security personnel, and closed circuit television cameras (CCTV), doctors say. India’s Supreme Court also took up the matter, but junior doctors say its efforts have not been sufficient to ensure justice.

Indian protesters block rail lines, halt buses after doctor’s rape, murder

Reuters has reported that the government of West Bengal state has been slow to set up new tribunals for such crimes, while failing to deliver on its promises of better safety measures, made to doctors in 2019.

India adopted tougher laws to protect women after the horrific gang rape and murder of a woman in its capital New Delhi in 2012, but activists say women are still prey to sexual violence.

