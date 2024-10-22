Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
ECP schedules PTI intra-party election case today

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2024 06:33am

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has scheduled the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) intra-party election case on October 22 (today), delays in local body elections in Punjab and at the federal level, as well as a contempt case against the PTI founder.

Notices have already been issued to Barrister Gohar Ali, Raoof Hassan, Akbar S Babar, and others in the PTI intra-party election case.

The ECP has summoned the chief secretary of Punjab, the secretary of Local Government Punjab, and the federal secretary of interior regarding the delays in the local body elections in Punjab and Islamabad, respectively.

The contempt case against the PTI founder will also be heard on October 22.

In the last hearing, the ECP had sought responses from the PTA and the PTCL about the lack of video link facilities for the PTI founder’s statement from Adiala Jail.

