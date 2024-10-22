CDA emphasises on development work

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday emphasised on the development work in the capital, with a focus on addressing land and Built-Up Property (BUP) issues.

A meeting focused on the development of various sectors in Islamabad was held at CDA headquarters, chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

The session was attended by members of the CDA Board and senior officers from key departments within the authority, with the primary aim of accelerating development work and addressing land and BUP issues in the capital.

During the meeting, Randhawa emphasized the importance of expediting developmental projects across all sectors of Islamabad. He instructed the Engineering and Estate Wings to coordinate closely for the smooth and timely execution of ongoing projects, stressing the need for swift resolution of any challenges that could delay progress.

Randhawa also committed to personally visiting the sectors to monitor the resolution of issues and ensure faster development.

The meeting provided updates on several key sectors: It was reported that approximately 68 per cent of the development work has been completed in sector C-14, with work on the culverts currently in progress.

The meeting discussed the need to resolve possession issues promptly in sector C-15. The chairman directed that the remaining BUP-related issues be addressed as a priority to ensure progress.

The briefing also noted that most of the major development work in C-16 has been completed, with only a few streets remaining for finalization.

Moreover, the development work is actively underway in E- 12, with 65 per cent of the work completed in sub-sector E-12/1. The remaining work is being estimated, and Randhawa instructed the Estate Wing to expedite the acquisition of the remaining land, so that the Engineering Wing can proceed with tendering for the remaining tasks.

Randhawa further directed that the possession of plots in sectors where development has been completed should be handed over without delay, ensuring that progress continues without interruption.

