‘Fitna Party’ incites students, lawyers for dirty politics: Azma

Recorder Report Published October 22, 2024 Updated October 22, 2024 07:04am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has criticized PTI, stating that those who once defamed judges and their families are now portraying themselves as staunch supporters of the judiciary.

“The approval of the 26th Constitutional Amendment has brought joy to proponents of democracy while its opponents are enraged, Azma said, adding: “The so-called "Fitna Party" incites students and lawyers for its dirty politics.

Responding to a statement by Barrister Saif, the Punjab minister emphasized that today marks a victory for both democracy and the parliament. “PTI is no longer a legitimate political party but has devolved into a group of political orphans,” she said, adding: “The people of Pakistan have already seen the true face of the prisoner from Adiala Jail and his associates. The public is now wiser and will not be deceived by the tactics of Fitna Khan.”

The Information minister also remarked that the name of Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa will be inscribed in golden words in the annals of the judiciary's history. Chief Justice Isa has made all his decisions strictly in accordance with the constitution and the law.

She went on to commend Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his team for their efforts, noting that they deserve recognition for their role in passing the 26th constitutional amendment. Everyone who contributed to this process is worthy of praise. The strength of democracy lies in the supremacy of the parliament, she added.

She concluded by saying that those destined to complain and obstruct will always try to create hurdles in constitutional amendments and lawmaking. Yesterday was a "Surprise Day" for the prisoner of Adiala Jail as well.

