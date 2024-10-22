AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
Pakistan

NBP hosts Pinktober event to raise awareness about breast cancer

Published 22 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) reinforced its commitment to inclusivity and social responsibility by hosting a special Pinktober event at its head office in Karachi, dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer. NBP stands in solidarity with those affected by the disease and continues to support awareness initiatives nationwide.

The event was attended by senior executives, including Muhammad Ismail Usuf, Group Chief of Treasury & Capital Markets Group; Mirza M. Asim Baig, Group Head of HRMG; Abdul Waheed Sabir, Executive Vice President of HRMG; and Farooq Hasan, Executive Vice President. Esteemed guests included Omer Aftab, CEO and Founder of Pink Ribbon; Dr Samia Hussain, Head of Medical Affairs at Healthx Pakistan; and Khadija Maisam, Health & Wellness Specialist.

Mirza M. Asim Baig, Group Head HRMG, emphasized NBP’s commitment to the cause: “Breast cancer touches the lives of countless individuals, and NBP proudly supports initiatives promoting awareness and early detection. As a bank, we are committed to the well-being of our employees and the broader community, standing in solidarity with survivors and those currently battling this disease.”

Over 200 participants engaged in the session, which also included a lively Q&A segment. Dr. Saqlain Sher hosted the program, ensuring an interactive and informative experience for all attendees.

