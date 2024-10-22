Govt decides to launch fumigation drive in city

KARACHI In a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Asif Haider Shah it has been decided to launch a comprehensive fumigation campaign in Karachi to combat the spread of dengue and other diseases.

The meeting was attended by the Commissioner of Karachi, Secretary Local Government, all Deputy Commissioners of Karachi division, Municipal Commissioner, and other senior officials. During the meeting, the Chief Secretary Sindh directed that the fumigation campaign be conducted across 25 Town Municipal Corporations in Karachi from today.

To eliminate dengue larvae, spray and fumigation operations will commence throughout the megacity. The campaign will target TMCs including Saddar, Lyari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Sohrab Goth, Jinnah, Safura, Chanesar, and Mominabad Town Municipal Corporation.

Additionally, the fumigation efforts will extend to TMC Manghopir, Orangi, Shah Faisal, Korangi, Model Colony, Landhi, Baldia, and Maripur Town Municipal Corporations.

Moreover, plans are in place for fumigation in TMC Murdar Mahirbar, Gulberg, New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Liaquatabad, Nazimabad, Gadap, Malir, and Ibrahim Haidari.

The Chief Secretary Sindh emphasised the significance of this campaign, stating that this initiative is essential for protecting public health and will contribute to curbing the spread of dengue and other diseases in the city.

