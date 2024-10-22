LCCI holds awareness session titled ‘smog mitigation’

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Monday organized an insightful awareness session on ‘Smog Mitigation’ at its premises which brought together key stakeholders, including government officials and industry representatives, to address the pressing issue of smog.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad presided-over the session while Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry in their addresses presented doable suggestions to get rid of the menace of smog which is denting every sector.

Provincial Secretary for Industries, Commerce, Investment and Skills Development Ehsan Bhutta was the Chief Guest while Director General of the Directorate General of Industries, Prices, Weights and Measures Asif Ali Farukh, Managing Director of the Punjab Small Industries Corporation Saira Umar, Director General of the Environment Protection Department Imran Hamid Sheikh, CEO of the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade Jalal Hassan, and CEO of the Punjab Industrial Estate Development and Management Company Ali Mazum Syed, Former LCCI Presidents Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian and former Senior Vice President Ali Hussam Asghar also spoke on the occasion.

Opening the session, the LCCI President underscored the importance of fostering a sense of environmental responsibility among industry members regarding compliance with government regulations aimed at reducing Smog. He said that with the onset of winter, the region faces recurring smog challenges from November to February, significantly impacting air quality and public health.

He said that smog has become a common problem in Punjab, leading to both environmental and health issues although the industrial sector contributes less than 20 percent to the Smog problem, the LCCI is committed to play its part in mitigation efforts.

Provincial Secretary Ehsan Bhutta stressed on the need for collaboration, stating, “We have to work together to tackle the smog issue. Transport is contributing 83 percent to the smog problem and it is crucial that we join heads to find effective solutions.” He said that a committee was formed headed by the Chief Minister aimed at addressing Smog on a sustainable basis. He further stated that an anti-smog policy has already been developed saying that stakeholders need to collaborate to achieve meaningful results for future generations.

He encouraged an open forum for discussions among stakeholders, stating, “We need to bring all relevant parties together to address the root causes of smog. This is not just a governmental issue but a collective responsibility that will shape the future of our environment.”

Former President Mian Anjum Nisar stated that government agencies should adopt a friendly approach towards the industry. Business-friendly policies need to be formulated, as the business community is facing numerous challenges and requires support during these times. Government departments should consider the ground realities in their efforts to combat smog and fulfil their responsibilities.

Former Senior Vice President Ali Hasam Asghar remarked that the business community is facing substantial issues. He suggested organizing a marathon session to discuss the challenges faced by the industry in detail.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad emphasized the importance of supporting industries during challenging times, proposing a phased implementation of Smog rules to avoid business disruptions. “We must balance environmental protection with economic growth,” he stated, urging the government to provide guidance and resources to help industries transition to more sustainable practices.

The LCCI President also commended the Punjab Small Industries Corporation for announcing financing schemes to help industries adopt scrubber technology and other smog mitigation measures. He suggested that interest-free loans should be made available to ease the financial burden on industries, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises. “If we make it easier for industries to adopt clean technologies, we can make a significant impact on reducing pollution levels in the region,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024