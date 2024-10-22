JI chief says party mulling challenging 26th Amendment in court, organising protests

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Chief Hafiz Naeem, on Monday, said that a legal review is under way to challenge the recently passed 26th constitutional amendment in the Supreme Court.

In a press conference, he dubbed the 26th Constitutional Amendment passed by the Parliament as addition to the “dark chapter” of Pakistan’s democracy and judiciary.

He said the party, in conjunction with its legal counsel, was considering its options, which included challenging the amendment in court or organising protests.

He maintained that the issue was not confined to a single political party but affected the entire country.

JI chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said the amendment was a non-priority compared to urgent matters such as inflation.

The government had overlooked the increasing cost of electricity and the delayed imposition of taxes on landlords, he added.

He further condemned Israel’s attack and killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar - a symbol of resistance. His martyrdom would further strengthen the fight against Israel, he added.

The day Indian forces entered Kashmir on October 27, 1947, he said, is remembered as a black day and would be observed in Pakistan.

He criticised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz advocating for trade and friendship with India and failing to acknowledge the sacrifices of Kashmiris.

