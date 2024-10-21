Malaysia says advance estimates show Q3 growth at 5.3% y/y

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s economy likely grew 5.3% in the third quarter from a year earlier, slower than the previous three-month period, official advance estimates showed on Monday.

In the second quarter, gross domestic product had expanded by an annual 5.9%, its fastest rate in 18 months, on higher household spending, exports and investment.

The government last week raised its forecast for economic growth in 2024 to 4.8% to 5.3%, from 4% to 5% previously.

Growth in the third quarter was driven by the services sector, which rose 5.1% from a year earlier, as well as expansion in the manufacturing, construction and agriculture sectors, data from the Statistics Department showed.

However, the mining and quarrying sector fell 3.4% year-on-year due to a decline in the natural gas and crude oil and condensate sub-sectors, the department said.

Exports rose 7.8% in the third quarter from a year earlier, while imports were up 20.8%, the data showed.

Chief Statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said a stable labour market, moderate inflationary pressure, accommodative fiscal and monetary policies, and an ongoing recovery in tourism were expected to support the economy.

“Additionally, positive trends in consumer spending and rising investment are set to spur the economic growth in this quarter,” he said in a statement.

Final third-quarter GDP figures are expected to be released on Nov. 15.