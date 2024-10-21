Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Malaysia says advance estimates show Q3 growth at 5.3% y/y

Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2024 10:36am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s economy likely grew 5.3% in the third quarter from a year earlier, slower than the previous three-month period, official advance estimates showed on Monday.

In the second quarter, gross domestic product had expanded by an annual 5.9%, its fastest rate in 18 months, on higher household spending, exports and investment.

The government last week raised its forecast for economic growth in 2024 to 4.8% to 5.3%, from 4% to 5% previously.

Growth in the third quarter was driven by the services sector, which rose 5.1% from a year earlier, as well as expansion in the manufacturing, construction and agriculture sectors, data from the Statistics Department showed.

However, the mining and quarrying sector fell 3.4% year-on-year due to a decline in the natural gas and crude oil and condensate sub-sectors, the department said.

Exports rose 7.8% in the third quarter from a year earlier, while imports were up 20.8%, the data showed.

Chief Statistician Mohd Uzir Mahidin said a stable labour market, moderate inflationary pressure, accommodative fiscal and monetary policies, and an ongoing recovery in tourism were expected to support the economy.

Malaysia PM says economic performance ‘looking promising’ in third quarter

“Additionally, positive trends in consumer spending and rising investment are set to spur the economic growth in this quarter,” he said in a statement.

Final third-quarter GDP figures are expected to be released on Nov. 15.

GDP growth Malaysia economy debt to GDP ratio

Comments

200 characters

Malaysia says advance estimates show Q3 growth at 5.3% y/y

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index up over 500 points amid positive indicators

3 NTDC projects: World Bank, ADB and IsDB willing to finance

KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP

Pak-UAE JMC meeting today to consider widening ties

Oil prices steady after 7% weekly drop

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

Fiscal support to SOEs escalates to Rs5.7trn: SBP

Cabinet approves proposed draft

Senate passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

Read more stories