AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,097 Increased By 8.5 (0.09%)
BR30 27,193 Increased By 58.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 85,250 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,803 No Change 0 (0%)
Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-21

Palestine issue: Mushahid proposes 3-point action plan, urges Erdogan to take lead

APP Published 21 Oct, 2024 06:04am

ISLAMABAD: Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed during the global Palestine Conference proposed a 3-point Action Plan, and urged President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to take lead on Palestine issue.

On invitation of President Erdogan’s AK Party, Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed gave a keynote address at the ‘Global Palestine Conference’ held here at the Turkish capital, where he presented a 3-point Action Plan.

President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan was Chief Guest on the occasion, said a news release.

Senator Mushahid Hussain, who is Member of Executive Board of the Istanbul-based ‘Al Quds Parliament’, as well as Co-Chairman of International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP), hailed the resistance of Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran to Israeli aggression and Zionist expansionism, terming these as

exemplary models of ‘Might is not Right, but Right is Might’.

During his speech, Mushahid Hussain appreciated the leadership role of President Erdogan, terming him as the ‘Lion of the Muslim World’, and congratulated him on his victory in the Turkish Presidential elections.

Condemning Israel for committing the first televised genocide in history, Mushahid also condemned Western double standards and absence of morality as they were actively aiding and abetting Israeli crimes.

“Most of the Muslim regimes have also failed to rise to the occasion due to either fear or expediency,” he added.

Presenting his Action Plan before the gathering of some 1000 guests from over 50 countries, Mushahid said the first step should be for President Erdogan to take the lead and constitute an International Leaders Delegation, comprising leaders from the Global South, including Pakistan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Africa, Algeria and Brazil, who should visit Washington immediately after the November 5 US Presidential polls to meet the American President-elect, and urge the new US President to reverse the one-sided American policy of blatantly supporting Israel.

He said, “Muslim leaders must move beyond talk and words by taking concrete actions. Second, given their strong Navies, Turkiye.”

Pakistan and Indonesia should form a Joint Naval Flotilla for Peace & Humanitarian Assistance, to help break the Israeli blockade of Gaza after getting authorization from the UN General Assembly. The Naval Flotilla should carry medicine, food and relief goods to alleviate the sufferings of the Palestinians besieged in Gaza, terming it the ‘world’s largest open air prison, he added.

“This will send a powerful and positive message to the oppressed Palestinian people that the Muslim Ummah is not an impotent entity, rather it has the vision and political will to undertake concrete initiatives. Third, recalling the joint initiative of President Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir in 2019 to launch a Global Media Initiative to represent the Muslim Ummah in the ‘battle of ideas and narratives, he said.

Mushahid said, “Now is the right time and opportunity for such an initiative as the Gaza Genocide has demonstrated how biased and one-sided the Western media has been in the current crisis.”

He said journalists, intellectuals, academics, and think tanks could be powerful instruments in the ‘Battle of Ideas’ crafting and presenting narratives based on truth and facts, while representing the popular aspirations of the Global South in general and Muslim World in particular on such issues as Palestine, Kashmir, Islamophobia, and Rohingya.

He said such Global Media Initiative would play an important role in helping to prepare the ground for an alternative emerging equitable global order based justice and rule of law which should start by rejection of all types of hegemony, global or regional.

He added that sacrifices of people of Palestine and Lebanon and blood of the martyrs of Palestine and Kashmir would not go in vain.

He concluded his very well-received speech with a reference to the Latin maxim, ‘Carpe Diem’ (Seize the Moment).

Pakistan Recep Tayyip Erdogan Palestine Mushahid Hussain Sayed Israel Gaza war global Palestine Conference

Comments

200 characters

Palestine issue: Mushahid proposes 3-point action plan, urges Erdogan to take lead

3 NTDC projects: World Bank, ADB and IsDB willing to finance

KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP

Pak-UAE JMC meeting today to consider widening ties

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

Fiscal support to SOEs escalates to Rs5.7trn: SBP

Cabinet approves proposed draft

Senate passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

PMA concerned over increase in polio cases

Illegal housing schemes: PRA Tribunal takes judicial notice

26th constitutional amendment: Gilani congratulates nation on approval

Read more stories