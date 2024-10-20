Coach has faith in me, Cabal says after shining in Juventus comeback

Left-back Juan Cabal said Juventus head coach Thiago Motta had fielded him at the right time after the Colombia international returned from a month in the sidelines to deliver a player-of-the-match performance in Saturday’s 1-0 home win over Lazio.

Cabal, who joined from Hellas Verona in July for 11 million euros ($12 million), created an own goal when Mario Gila’s attempt to block his cross entered Lazio’s net, helping Juventus avoid a fifth draw in its last six Serie A matches.

“(Lazio) looked for me before … but I was only thinking about Juve. I wanted to play for Juve since I was a kid and now I am here,” Cabal told reporters after his first Serie A start since Sept. 1.

“We all know Juve’s history. We have to give our lives for Juve. The coach saw something different and put me out, but he has faith in me. He put me on the pitch at the right time.”

The 23-year-old, who made his senior debut for Colombia last month, said he used his time in the sidelines to improve his game. “It is difficult not to play for so long.

But we must always be ready … I work all week to play even one minute,“ he added. Saturday’s win took unbeaten Juventus to 16 points from eight matches, equal in points with leaders Napoli who have played a game less.

“The important thing is to try to win every game. We want to be champions, but I can’t tell you now that we will win the championship,” Cabal said.