AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Marc Marquez wins Australian MotoGP after intense battle with Martin

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2024 10:48am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

PHILLIP ISLAND: Six-times MotoGP champion Marc Marquez put on a master class to win the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix ahead of world championship leader Jorge Martin at the Phillip Island on Sunday.

Polesitter Martin of Prima Pramac Racing had rocketed off the line while fellow Spaniard Marquez endured yet another disastrous launch, falling rapidly down the order before systematically and ruthlessly finding his way out to seal his third win of the season.

While Martin led most of the 27-lap race, he and Marquez swapped places in the final moments before Marquez came on top.

Formula One owners Liberty Media buy MotoGP for $4.5 bn

Martin’s second-place finish extended his lead over twice MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia at the top of the world championship by 20 points.

Having qualified fifth on the grid, Bagnaia came third to complete an all-Ducati podium.

MotoGP Marc Marquez Phillip Island

Comments

200 characters

Marc Marquez wins Australian MotoGP after intense battle with Martin

Bilawal claims he has secured Fazl’s acquiescence

Vote on amendment only after IK’s nod: Gohar

Israel pounds Beirut and Gaza after rockets hit Israel’s north

Khawaja Asif explains govt approach to passage of amendment

Energy projects: Aurangzeb to seek financial aid during US visit

New Zealand record first Test win in India for 36 years

Progress in medical device production: Import bill may significantly go down: TDAP CEO

Q1 mobile phones import down 18.93pc to $246.47m YoY

NA, Senate sessions adjourned

TDS undergoes policy shift: FBR now targeting wholesale, posh areas’ markets

Read more stories