Ukraine’s drone attack wounds four firefighters in Russia’s Dzerzhinsk

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2024 10:05am

Four firefighters received minor shrapnel wounds in a Ukrainian drone attack in an industrial zone in the city of Dzerzhinsk in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region, the region’s governor said on Sunday.

“They were given the necessary medical care, everyone was sent home,” Gleb Nikitin said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine, Russia say foiled dozens of drone attacks

Russia’s RIA news agency reported that Russian air defence systems destroyed 110 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, including eight over Nizhny Novgorod region, some 400 km (250 miles) east of Moscow.

