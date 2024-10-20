AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Bilawal claims he has secured Fazl’s acquiescence

Naveed Butt Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:51am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Saturday claimed that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Fazlur Rehman agreed on the constitutional amendment and he would himself present a draft of the bill in the National Assembly for passage.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Bilawal said his party has reached a complete agreement with JUI-F regarding constitutional amendment. “The draft has been prepared as Maulana Fazlur Rehman desired, and I want him to present it in the Parliament himself,” he maintained.

He claimed that the draft proposed by JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has been accepted without any alterations. He said that this development aims to strengthen the Parliament. “We are making the Parliament stronger,” he said.

‘Constitutional package’: Bilawal urges Fazl, others to put their weight behind his effort

He reiterated that the PPP has accepted JUI-F’s constitutional amendment draft without changing even a comma, underscoring the seriousness with which they approached the negotiations.

Addressing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Bilawal urged the party to demonstrate its commitment to the constitutional amendment process. “We want PTI to join us in discussing this amendment and not to complain later. We hope, Maulana Fazlur Rehman will succeed in persuading PTI to participate,” he said.

Bilawal said that discussions surrounding changes to the Council of Islamic Ideology were ongoing, indicating that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would be instrumental in incorporating additional elements into the Majlis-e-Shura. He expressed optimism about PTI’s involvement, noting that a consultation took place with the party’s founder earlier in the day.

He said we have reached an agreement on constitutional benches after dialogues with Maulana Fazlur Rehman on judicial reforms. He stressed that the process of constitution-making is progressing successfully after extensive consultations.

Bilawal also commended the collaborative efforts to achieve political consensus, which, he described as essential for empowering both the constitution and parliament.

He said that the discussion, which initially focused on forming a constitutional court, has concluded with consensus on establishing constitutional benches. The aim is to strengthen Parliament by reversing the 19th Amendment, he said.

Answering a question, Bilawal clarified that the draft aligns with Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s proposals and addressed misconceptions that the PPP or JUI-F have compromised their principles. “The draft reflects the consensus on judicial reforms and also includes Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s demands as per his manifesto, particularly, regarding interest and the Council of Islamic Ideology,” he said.

He believes Maulana Fazlur Rehman will engage with PTI to gather their input, with the expectation that PTI will support the draft since it contains no provisions objectionable to them. He stated that PTI must now demonstrate its commitment to the political process, emphasising that success in politics comes through compromise and consensus.

He stressed that it should not be viewed as a government bill, and it would be a political victory for all democratic forces if Maulana Fazlur Rehman presents the bill, which protects both democracy and the constitution, and it is passed.

Bilawal said passing the amendment by consensus would be akin to the triumphs of the 18th Amendment and the 1973 Constitution. However, passing it by majority without consensus would be a setback, he said.

