Business & Finance Print 2024-10-20

Strike from 22nd: LCCI offers to mediate between govt, transporters

Recorder Report Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:51am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry has stepped forward to mediate between the government and the Pakistan Mini Mazda Association following the transporters’ announcement of an indefinite nationwide strike starting October 22 if their demands remain unmet.

During a meeting held at the LCCI, President Mian Abuzar Shad and former President Muhammad Ali Mian appealed to the government to resolve the situation quickly, fearing of significant losses to both the business community and the government if strike starts.

The transporters, led by representatives Sher Ali and Tanveer Jutt, outlined the critical challenges facing the sector and rendered their operations unsustainable under current circumstances. They demanded immediate cessation of the Rs10,000 fines imposed by the Motorway Police, recognition of Mazda vehicles with two axles for load transportation, elimination of unjust fines, FIRs, and unethical behaviour by the Patrolling Police, reinstatement of cancelled Mazda vehicles, removal of the Goods Transport Trade Mark Board tax imposed by the TMA ranging from Rs20,000 to Rs50,000, withdrawal of FBR’s SRO 1619 etc.

The transporters said that failure to address these issues would make it impossible to continue their operations, forcing them to strike indefinitely.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad and Muhammad Ali Mian stressed the urgent need for the government to meet the transporters’ legitimate demands. They warned that a strike would result in heavy economic losses for the business community and the government alike. The transport sector is the lifeblood of the economy. The government must take immediate action to resolve these issues.

The LCCI leaders urged the government to engage in urgent talks with the transport sector including the Minister of Transport, IG Motorways and other relevant authorities to resolve the matter before it escalates.

