AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-20

Japan rubber futures climb on better China data, headed for weekly gain

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:51am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures rose for the second straight session on Friday and are set to gain for the week, buoyed by a batch of better-than-expected economic data from top consumer China and a softer yen.

The Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract for March delivery was up 5.5 yen, or 1.43%, at 391.0 yen ($2.61) per kg as of 0221 GMT.

The contract has gained 1.19% so far this week.

The January rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) rose 445 yuan, or 2.49%, to 18,300 yuan ($2,569.29) per metric ton.

China’s economy expanded 4.6% in the third quarter from a year earlier, official data showed on Friday, slightly beating analysts’ expectations, maintaining pressure on Beijing as it considers more stimulus measures.

The country’s industrial output in September grew 5.4% from a year earlier, up from a 4.5% pace in August, providing some encouragement to policymakers as they step up efforts to revive a sluggish economy near the year-end.

Authorities have sharply ramped up policy stimulus since late September to revive the flagging economy and ensure growth reaches the government’s target of around 5% this year.

The U.S. dollar forged to the strong side of 150 yen for the first time since early August, helped by a dovish European Central Bank and strong U.S. data that are pushing out expectations for how fast U.S. rates can fall, particularly if Donald Trump wins the presidency. A weaker currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers.

rubber Japan rubber rubber prices Japan rubber prices

Comments

200 characters

Japan rubber futures climb on better China data, headed for weekly gain

Bilawal claims he has secured Fazl’s acquiescence

Vote on amendment only after IK’s nod: Gohar

Khawaja Asif explains govt approach to passage of amendment

Energy projects: Aurangzeb to seek financial aid during US visit

Progress in medical device production: Import bill may significantly go down: TDAP CEO

Q1 mobile phones import down 18.93pc to $246.47m YoY

NA, Senate sessions adjourned

TDS undergoes policy shift: FBR now targeting wholesale, posh areas’ markets

FBR registers 9,290 Tier-I retailers with POS till Oct

Uploading of 2nd clarification: Explanation sought from SC deputy, assistant registrars

Read more stories