AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-20

Russia seeks more control over global food prices

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:51am

MOSCOW: Russia is proposing BRICS countries set up a grain exchange that would give Moscow greater control over international prices for its agricultural exports, ahead of a group summit that will be attended by leaders of top global grain producers and buyers.

Frustrated by low global wheat prices, Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, has attempted to limit exports at low prices through international intermediaries. On Oct. 11, Moscow recommended that its leading exporters avoid selling wheat below $250 at international tenders.

“In order to ensure efficient, uninterrupted, and transparent cross-border trading of commodities, the Russian BRICS Chairmanship proposes to establish a grain trading platform within the framework of the BRICS Grain Exchange,” said a document drafted by Russia’s central bank and finance ministry ahead of the summit. President Vladimir Putin wants to build up BRICS - which now includes Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates as well as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - as a counterweight to the West in global politics and trade.

Russia’s proposal also recommends the creation of a BRICS pricing agency, tasked with providing pricing methodologies and market analytics to offer an alternative to the current international pricing through established Western exchanges.

The proposal envisages the extension of BRICS grain trading mechanisms to oil, natural gas, and gold in the future.

“This measure will ensure independent pricing and strengthen the sovereignty of the BRICS economies,” the document said.

Oil-rich developing nations, including BRICS members Russia and Iran, have achieved substantial control over global oil prices through the OPEC+ agreement. However, some experts are sceptical about BRICS’ ability to influence other commodity prices.

“Since there are other exchanges that are established and liquid, it may be difficult to have an OPEC+ style price control through the operation of such an exchange,” said Yaroslav Lissovolik of BRICS+ Analytics consultancy.

BRICS original members China and India are the world’s largest wheat producers, while new member Egypt is the world’s biggest buyer. Other BRICS countries, such as Brazil and Iran, are also major grain importers.

Top importers of Russian wheat include BRICS members Egypt and Iran, Saudi Arabia - invited to join and represented by the foreign minister at the summit - as well as Algeria, which considered membership but then dropped the bid.

Russia is actively exploring other markets, such as Latin America, including BRICS member Brazil, as part of its strategy to boost agricultural exports by 50% by 2030 and become a global agriculture superpower.

Russia global food prices

Comments

200 characters

Russia seeks more control over global food prices

Bilawal claims he has secured Fazl’s acquiescence

Vote on amendment only after IK’s nod: Gohar

Khawaja Asif explains govt approach to passage of amendment

Energy projects: Aurangzeb to seek financial aid during US visit

Progress in medical device production: Import bill may significantly go down: TDAP CEO

Q1 mobile phones import down 18.93pc to $246.47m YoY

NA, Senate sessions adjourned

TDS undergoes policy shift: FBR now targeting wholesale, posh areas’ markets

FBR registers 9,290 Tier-I retailers with POS till Oct

Uploading of 2nd clarification: Explanation sought from SC deputy, assistant registrars

Read more stories