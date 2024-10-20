PM for raising awareness about breast cancer challenge

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday emphasised the importance of raising awareness and promoting early detection of breast cancer. Highlighting the global prevalence of breast cancer as the most common form of cancer affecting women, he noted that a significant number of deaths occurred in low and middle income countries including Pakistan from this cancer.

In a message on the occasion of International Day against Breast Cancer, the prime minister acknowledged the challenges the country faced in providing adequate screening and treatment facilities for breast cancer. However, he stressed that these obstacles could be overcome through a strong focus on early diagnosis. “There is a 98% chance of permanent recovery when breast cancer is detected at an early stage,” he remarked, urging women to take proactive steps by performing regular self-examinations. He noted the positive impact of awareness campaigns in Pakistan, citing an increase in the reporting of early-stage breast cancer cases.