Sindh leads in alternative energy production: Project Director

KARACHI: Sindh is a leader in energy generation for Pakistan and the province has the potential to generate power through gas, petroleum, coal, wind, and solar energy, said Mehfoz Ahmed Qazi, Project Director, Alternative Energy Directorate, Energy Department, Government of Sindh, at a local hotel.

He was speaking at a consultation meeting on “Harnessing Clean Energy in Sindh: Opportunities and Challenges”, organised by The Knowledge Forum (TKF). The meeting focused on alternative energy initiatives in Sindh, specifically wind and solar energy projects, and the potential for growth in the renewable energy sector.

Qazi highlighted Sindh’s significant contribution to Pakistan’s energy sector and said the 55,000-MW wind corridor located in Jhimpir and Gharo area in Sindh, stands as a vital resource for wind power generation in the region. Similarly, he said there is a vast potential to generate power through solar power. “Even we have offshore wind corridor in the Arabian Sea is also located in Sindh,” he added.

The meeting noted that Sindh has already generated 1,845-MW from wind energy projects while drawing comparisons to India’s Gujarat, where over 4,000-MW is being generated. Mr. Qazi emphasized the interdependence of economy, environment, and energy, stressing that energy grids are transitioning towards renewable sources in response to the visible impacts of climate change in the province.

Discussing ongoing projects, Qazi mentioned World Bank-supported initiatives, including solar parks, government building solarization, and the dissemination of solar energy in rural areas. “We are providing electricity to those areas which are off-grid,” he added.

Qazi pointed out that fossil fuel-based energy is becoming unaffordable due to high costs, advocating for a shift to more sustainable energy sources. “Providing affordable energy to the public is a major challenge for us,” he remarked.

He also highlighted the Supreme Court’s order to allocate 5% of profits from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for local community welfare, particularly from oil production projects. The CSR policy requires project sponsors to invest in the development of the area especially in health and education sectors.

The meeting also addressed the Keejhar Lake solar project, for which Letters of Intent (LOI) have been issued, and an environmental study and feasibility report are underway. He explained a step-by-step process for an energy project, starting from land allotment and feasibility studies to generation licensing, tariff announcements, and seeking international funding.

The consultation touched upon challenges in wind energy projects, including issues with land acquisition for a China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) funded project at Jhimpir, which was later cancelled due to fraudulent land documents. Currently, 36 wind power projects are being installed in Jhimpir, and a 50-MW project is underway in Manjhand. Qazi noted that grid connection approval is pending for several projects.

Niaz Jhanji, Deputy Director of Alternative Energy, discussed the policy landscape following the 18th Amendment, which led to the merging of multiple departments into the Energy Department. He detailed the evolution of the Alternative Energy Policy from 2006 to 2012, the introduction of the land grants policy in 2015, and the leasing of 57,000 acres of land for renewable projects in Sindh. The lease agreements span 30 years, with incrementally increasing rates every decade.

The government’s policy includes CSR obligations for project sponsors to invest in the development of the respective Deh or Taluka, focusing on health and education. Jhanji also shared that two solar projects are being established in Karachi and Sanghar.

Zeenia Shaukat, Director of TKF, welcomed the participants, noting that renewable energy is the future due to its cost-effectiveness and environmental benefits. However, she also acknowledged concerns about human rights violations, such as displacement and lack of compensation for local communities affected by energy projects. “Renewable energy is crucial for our future, but we must ensure it doesn’t come at the cost of human rights,” Shaukat emphasised.

The meeting was attended by civil society activists, media representatives, and stakeholders from various sectors, who engaged in discussions about the future of alternative energy in Sindh.

