India ex-official charged in US murder plot had been arrested in Delhi attempted murder case

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2024 06:07pm
A U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) handout image shows former Indian intelligence officer Vikash Yadav who has been charged by the U.S. for allegedly directing a foiled plot to murder a Sikh separatist and Indian critic in New York City, at an unknown location, in this undated handout image released on October 17, 2024. Photo: Reuters
A U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) handout image shows former Indian intelligence officer Vikash Yadav who has been charged by the U.S. for allegedly directing a foiled plot to murder a Sikh separatist and Indian critic in New York City, at an unknown location, in this undated handout image released on October 17, 2024. Photo: Reuters

NEW DELHI: A former Indian government official charged in the United States this week for allegedly directing a foiled murder plot had been arrested in New Delhi in December in an attempted murder case, according to court records and a police officer.

The U.S. Justice Department unsealed the indictment of Vikash Yadav, 39, on Thursday, alleging he led a plot to murder a Sikh separatist in New York.

From May 2023, the U.S. indictment alleges, Yadav, described as an Indian government employee at the time, worked with others in India and abroad to direct a plot to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a dual U.S.-Canadian citizen.

Delhi Police had arrested Yadav on Dec. 18 in the Indian capital, the police officer told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Yadav and an associate were charged with attempted murder and other crimes, according to a filing in a Delhi district court.

US charges ex-Indian intelligence official in foiled Sikh separatist murder plot

Yadav’s lawyer, R.K. Handoo, called the Indian charges “fallacious”, adding there was “an international plot to bring shame on the government of India and my client”.

Handoo declined to comment further.

He and the police did not respond to questions on Yadav’s whereabouts. The Washington Post, citing American officials, reported on Thursday that Yadav was still in India and that the U.S. was expected to seek his extradition.

Yadav’s arrest was based on a complaint by an Indian businessman, who alleged Yadav and an associate kidnapped him in December, assaulted and robbed him, according to details in a Delhi district court order dated Feb. 23.

“The accused persons tortured and manhandled the complainant and demanded money in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi,” said the Feb. 23 court order, summarising the complaint.

Bishnoi, in jail in India’s Gujarat state, is an organised crime gang leader, according to India’s National Investigation Agency. Bishnoi’s lawyer says he is contesting more than 40 cases on charges including murder and extortion, with many trials yet to begin.

Indian government agents were separately accused by Canada this week of having links to Bishnoi’s gang and running a campaign to target Indian dissidents in Canada. India’s government denies the allegations.

In Yadav’s Delhi case, the court order citing the complaint said: “The accused persons also brought bank cheque book from the cafe of the complainant and got his signature on blank cheques and later on dropped him near his car, threatening to remain silent.”

India United States murder case

