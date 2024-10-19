AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
World

Two killed in Israeli strike north of Lebanon’s capital

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2024 02:36pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

BEIRUT: At least two people were killed in an Israeli strike near the Christian-majority town of Jounieh, north of Beirut, Lebanon’s health ministry said on Saturday, in the first attack on the area by Israeli forces.

The Israeli military was looking into the report of the strike in Jounieh, a spokesperson said. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah, Hezbollah that is fighting Israeli troops on Lebanon’s southern border and whose top leadership has suffered blows from targeted Israeli strikes.

The health ministry said the Israeli strike targeted a car.

Israeli strike hits municipal building in south Lebanon, mayor among 6 killed

Two witnesses told Reuters they heard a small blast and saw a Honda sports utility vehicle travelling on the main highway south in the direction of Beirut begin to lose control.

The car stopped about 100 metres down the highway and a man and a woman ran out of the vehicle and into a grassy area on the side of the highway before another blast, the witnesses said.

One witness sawed the charred remains of a person in the grassy area.

