KARACHI: Temperatures surge is expected to sear the metropolis on Saturday, as citizens saw another intense day, the Met Office said on Friday.

The forecaster said the city’s temperatures may scale up to 40 Celsius with a maximum 70 percent humidity, making it sweltering for the locals in the next 24 hours.

However, it anticipated isolated dust-thunderstorm and rain in Umerkot and Tharparker Districts on October 20-21.

