AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-19

E-payments: Nadra signs pact with BOP

Recorder Report Published October 19, 2024 Updated October 19, 2024 07:03am

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), on Friday, signed an agreement with the Bank of Punjab (BOP) to facilitate digital payment for services.

According to a statement issued by Nadra, the authority has taken a significant step towards enhancing its service delivery by signing an e-payment gateway and acquiring an agreement with the BOP.

Zafar Masud, president and CEO BOP emphasised that the initiative aligns with the vision of advancing digital banking services by providing secure and innovative payment solutions for the nation.

The agreement was signed by Rehman Qamar, Chief Projects Officer, Nadra and Nofel Daud, Chief Digital Officer, BOP at a ceremony attended by key officials from both the organisations.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

nadra bank of punjab BOP Zafar Masud e payments

Comments

200 characters

E-payments: Nadra signs pact with BOP

Dar replaces Malik as sugar monitoring body chief

Pay-mode conversion: Govt summoning 18 IPPs next week

CFOs can file Sept GST returns without affidavit: SHC

Customs collectors’ roles and authority revised

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.28pc

Cotton industry: PCGA data reveals deepening crisis

Buyers, sellers: APTMA assails FBR’s affidavit demand

Sugar export to Tajikistan: SBP asks banks to process transactions

‘Constitutional package’: Bilawal urges Fazl, others to put their weight behind his effort

Civil servants’ kins: Jobs sans merit, ads violate constitution: SC

Read more stories