E-payments: Nadra signs pact with BOP

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), on Friday, signed an agreement with the Bank of Punjab (BOP) to facilitate digital payment for services.

According to a statement issued by Nadra, the authority has taken a significant step towards enhancing its service delivery by signing an e-payment gateway and acquiring an agreement with the BOP.

Zafar Masud, president and CEO BOP emphasised that the initiative aligns with the vision of advancing digital banking services by providing secure and innovative payment solutions for the nation.

The agreement was signed by Rehman Qamar, Chief Projects Officer, Nadra and Nofel Daud, Chief Digital Officer, BOP at a ceremony attended by key officials from both the organisations.

