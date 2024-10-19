AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-19

Riba-free banking for all: BankIslami redefines Pakistan’s financial landscape

Press Release Published October 19, 2024 Updated October 19, 2024 08:15am

KARACHI: BankIslami, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in Pakistan, has launched a pivotal initiative by promoting its riba-free banking services accessible for people of diverse background and faith.

The move reflects BankIslami’s mission to advance ethical and inclusive banking in Pakistan’s financial landscape, which aligns with the principles of Shariah compliance while upholding social responsibility and transparency.

The initiative comes amid growing interest in alternative banking models, and BankIslami is raising awareness about the benefits of riba-free and ethical banking to encourage wider participation in the country’s financial system.

The launch event, held at Mohatta Palace, Karachi was attended by dignitaries including the Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Jameel Ahmad and Deputy Governor SBP Saleem Ullah, I.G. Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, leaders from the banking industry leaders, public sector, and other industries, reflecting a broad endorsement of BankIslami’s efforts towards financial inclusivity and ethical banking.

The Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Jameel Ahmad, remarked: “At the State Bank, we envision a Pakistan where Islamic finance drives growth and benefits everyone. We aim for a fair and modern financial system, accessible to all, regardless of background or financial status. BankIslami’s vision of ‘Saving humanity from Riba’ highlights a commitment to making banking inclusive for all. The State Bank is proud to support the growth of Islamic banking in Pakistan.”

Rizwan Ata, CEO of BankIslami, stated: “This initiative aligns with Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s vision of equality and fairness for everyone in all walks of life. By offering riba-free solutions, we aim to foster transparency and trust across the banking sector. Our goal is to create a system where every citizen feels empowered to achieve financial stability.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

BankIslami Riba free banking

Comments

200 characters

Riba-free banking for all: BankIslami redefines Pakistan’s financial landscape

Dar replaces Malik as sugar monitoring body chief

Pay-mode conversion: Govt summoning 18 IPPs next week

CFOs can file Sept GST returns without affidavit: SHC

Customs collectors’ roles and authority revised

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.28pc

Cotton industry: PCGA data reveals deepening crisis

Buyers, sellers: APTMA assails FBR’s affidavit demand

Sugar export to Tajikistan: SBP asks banks to process transactions

‘Constitutional package’: Bilawal urges Fazl, others to put their weight behind his effort

Civil servants’ kins: Jobs sans merit, ads violate constitution: SC

Read more stories