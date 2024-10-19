AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 19, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-19

‘PTI intra-party polls’: LHC restrains ECP from passing final order

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2024 07:15am

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from passing any final order in proceedings related to intra-party polls of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), allowing it to submit a written reply.

The bench heard two separate petitions filed by the PTI and its chairman Barrister Gohar Khan against the commission's orders for an inquiry into its intra-party polls and sought report from the ECP by December 13 after the commission’s lawyer sought time to obtain instructions in the matter and to file a reply.

The petitions raised objections to the jurisdiction of the ECP to hold an inquiry into the party’s polls. It also objected to the failure to return the items seized during a raid on the PTI office by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The petitions pointed out that the ECP’s behaviour was biased and arbitrary orders were being issued. They asked the court to set aside the decision of the ECP for being illegal.

The ECP had instructed the PTI to approach the competent court of law for the return of files, computers, hard drives, etc. seized by the FIA.

The commission had also rejected a plea of the PTI to stay the proceedings of intra-party election matter till announcement of a detailed judgment by the Supreme Court in the reserved seats case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC Lahore High Court ECP PTI intra party polls

Comments

200 characters

‘PTI intra-party polls’: LHC restrains ECP from passing final order

Dar replaces Malik as sugar monitoring body chief

Pay-mode conversion: Govt summoning 18 IPPs next week

CFOs can file Sept GST returns without affidavit: SHC

Customs collectors’ roles and authority revised

Weekly SPI inflation up 0.28pc

Cotton industry: PCGA data reveals deepening crisis

Buyers, sellers: APTMA assails FBR’s affidavit demand

Sugar export to Tajikistan: SBP asks banks to process transactions

‘Constitutional package’: Bilawal urges Fazl, others to put their weight behind his effort

Civil servants’ kins: Jobs sans merit, ads violate constitution: SC

Read more stories