‘PTI intra-party polls’: LHC restrains ECP from passing final order

LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday restrained the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from passing any final order in proceedings related to intra-party polls of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), allowing it to submit a written reply.

The bench heard two separate petitions filed by the PTI and its chairman Barrister Gohar Khan against the commission's orders for an inquiry into its intra-party polls and sought report from the ECP by December 13 after the commission’s lawyer sought time to obtain instructions in the matter and to file a reply.

The petitions raised objections to the jurisdiction of the ECP to hold an inquiry into the party’s polls. It also objected to the failure to return the items seized during a raid on the PTI office by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The petitions pointed out that the ECP’s behaviour was biased and arbitrary orders were being issued. They asked the court to set aside the decision of the ECP for being illegal.

The ECP had instructed the PTI to approach the competent court of law for the return of files, computers, hard drives, etc. seized by the FIA.

The commission had also rejected a plea of the PTI to stay the proceedings of intra-party election matter till announcement of a detailed judgment by the Supreme Court in the reserved seats case.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024